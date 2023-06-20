Peterborough MP Paul Bristow calls for action over 'eyesore' fence on Frank Perkins Parkway

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called on the council to take action against an ‘eyesore’ fence which poses a safety risk to drivers.

Mr Bristow said dozens of panels of the fence near Perkins Engines in Peterborough are damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now written to Peterborough City Council calling for them to fix the fence.

Paul Bristow examines the fence

The council have said they are aware of the damage, and will be sending someone to assess what can be done next.

In a letter to the authority’s chief executive Matthew Gladstone, Mr Bristow said: “Last week I visited Perkins to see for myself the damaged fence that runs between the Parkway and Frank Perkins Way. As you will know this road leading to Gate 4 of Perkins Engines is the visitors access road.

"Perkins Engines is one of Peterborough’s greatest success stories and has a proud history and a strong future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was shocked to see around 42 fence panels in a state of disrepair. Fourteen panels are either completely missing or lying on the ground. I understand Perkins have been in contact with the council and has also reported the damage on the Fix My Street app. However, they have had no conformation that this will be dealt with.

"The fallen panels are an eyesore and create the wrong impression of Peterborough at the entrance of one of our biggest companies.

"There are also clear risks that arise from the fence being in this condition – with safety being a key concern.

"I would urge you to take urgent action to ensure the fence is repaired at the earliest opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad