Peterborough MP Paul Bristow asked to leave Prime Minister's Questions for disruptive behaviour

Mr Bristow was asked to leave for house due to disruptive behaviour
By Ben Jones
Published 24th May 2023, 12:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:09 BST
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accompanied by Paul Bristow MP in Peterborough.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accompanied by Paul Bristow MP in Peterborough.
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow was asked to leave the House of Commons on Wednesday afternoon for disruptive behaviour.

During a back and forth about the subject of immigration, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted opposition leader Keir Starmer to ask Mr Bristow to leave the house.

He said: “Mr Bristow, I think you’ve got to be leaving. I’m asking you to leave now otherwise I'll name you. I’m not having it and I’ve warned you before. It’s the same people.”

In response to the incident, Mr Bristow said: “A bit of noise is expected at PMQs. I'm not shy of making myself heard, but today I just got a bit excited.

"The time I got asked to leave, Sir Kier Starmer had said 'I'll tell you what uncontrolled immigration looks like' and I said 'Vote Labour.'

“It is the first time he has called me out in a very very long time, maybe a year or two.”

When asked if he regretted his actions, or would change his behaviour in future PMQs he added:

"I like the speaker very much, and I will apologise later. I will go and see him, and maybe I'll reflect on the speaker's advice.

"But I'll never regret making the views of Peterborough residents clear."

Naming is the specific procedure when a member of parliament has his name called out by the speaker when being asked to leave the house for breaking the rules of conduct.

An MP that has been “named” is automatically suspended for the remainder of the day.

Mr Bristow left voluntarily and will not have to leave parliament altogether.

