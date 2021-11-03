Peterborough MP holds surgery in Asda in honour Sir David Amess

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

It was the first surgery he had held since Sir David was stabbed to death as he held a surgery on October 15 in Southend .

Mr Bristow said he wanted to be ‘a visible and approachable’ MP. He said: “I know a number of people are worried about the murder of my friend Sir David Amess, but I think the best way to honour him and his memory, is to follow his example and be that visible, hard working and approachable MP.”