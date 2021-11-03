Peterborough MP holds surgery in Asda in honour Sir David Amess
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow held his first surgery since the death of Southend MP Sir David Amess at the weekend as he said he was honouring the memory of his friend.
Mr Bristow spoke to residents at the Rivergate store on Friday.
It was the first surgery he had held since Sir David was stabbed to death as he held a surgery on October 15 in Southend.
Mr Bristow said he wanted to be ‘a visible and approachable’ MP. He said: “I know a number of people are worried about the murder of my friend Sir David Amess, but I think the best way to honour him and his memory, is to follow his example and be that visible, hard working and approachable MP.”
He said a number of issues were raised during the session, including GP appointments, COVID, drug dealing and immigration.