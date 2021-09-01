Peterborough MP hears of support needed for elderly on visit to Age UK

Mr Bristow met service users, carers, volunteers and staff on the visit

Mr Bristow visited of the Day Services centre in Peterborough.

As a member of the Government’s Health and Social Care Select Committee, Paul spent time chatting with service users, carers, volunteers and staff and heard first hand their own local experiences of health and care and how supporting and improving services for older people are more important than ever coming out of the pandemic.

Beverley Young, Communications & Campaigns Manager from Age UK Cambridgeshire & Peterborough said: “We’re all hoping that this nightmare pandemic is finally in retreat, but even if it is millions of older people will still be left coping with the difficult physical and mental after-effects of all they have endured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Every day we hear from older people about the problems they face with social care so we were delighted that Paul got to spend the time speaking and listening to the people who are affected by care on a daily basis.

“While we continue to campaign for a social care reform and for proper funding the constant Government delays carry a cost - one paid by people who need care, vast numbers of whom are turned away when they approach their council for help. It’s easy to blame local authorities when this happens, but the responsibility lies squarely with central Government.

“Councils can only provide a person with care when they have the funding to do so, and when enough care staff can be sourced locally by care agencies to deliver it. Both are now in increasing short supply in many places, making it harder than ever for older people to get the support they badly need