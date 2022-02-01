Peterborough MP describes ‘difficult day’ following release of Sue Gray report
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has said yesterday was ‘a difficult day’ following the Sue Gray report into alleged parties at Downing Street.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under attack from MPs from opposition parties - and from some of his own Conservative colleagues - following the release of an update into the report looking at the alleged parties, which are said to have broken lockdown rules.
The Met Police are currently carrying out an investigation into some of the allegations.
After a meeting of Conservative MPs yesterday, Mr Bristow acknowledged it had been a “difficult day” but said there was support for Mr Johnson.
Mr Bristow said he left “absolutely pumped” and added that nobody in the meeting had called for Mr Johnson to go.
North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, who asked a question during the House of Commons debate about the report, said: “I welcome Sue Gray’s report.
“The Prime Minister has again apologised to Parliament and he has committed to implementing the reforms in Downing Street suggested by Sue Gray.
“There is still an ongoing enquiry being conducted by the Metropolitan Police and we need to wait for its outcome.
“In the meantime, there are other important issues that concern my constituents and the rest of the country and I hope that we can start devoting time to them too.”
