North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara calls on Government to address ‘other important matters’ following release of Sue Gray Report

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.

Parliament has been discussing the contents of the report, an update of which was published this afternoon, which is looking at allegations of parties being held at 10 Downing Street.

Addressing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mr Vara said; “It is absolutely right that over the past few weeks, our constituents across the house have been writing to us on this hugely important issue. And I don’t in any way wish to minimise its importance. But in my constituency, I have military bases. And I am receiving emails from families who are concerned about their loved ones and the potential role, they may end up playing given the conflict on the Russian Ukrainian border.

“Members opposite may treat this lightly but for the families who have those serving the military do not treat it lightly. Would my Right Honourable Friend give me an assurance that not withstanding the importance of the issue that we are discussing at present, his government will start addressing other important matters that concern, my constituents, and the constituents of people across this house.”

Mr Johnson replied: “I think he’s completely right, that of course, these matters are important. We’ve got to wait for the for the inquiry, but in the meantime, the UK has got to play the leading role that we are, Mr. Speaker, in bringing the West together to make a united front against Vladimir Putin, particularly with the economic sanctions, that we need, Mr Speaker, that is the priority of the government right now.”