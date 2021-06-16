Peterborough MP calls on Boris Johnson for investigation into deaths of patients with learning disabilities

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow EMN-210417-173431009

Paul Bristow raised the issue with Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

The Conservative MP referenced the case of Sonia Deleon, who had learning disabilities and schizophrenia, who died in Southend University Hospital of a heart attack after contracting Covid-19.

He said: “Last year, doctors and care settings issued an unprecedented number of do not resuscitate orders to patients with learning disabilities and mental illness. Many were unlawful and caused avoidable deaths. Despite urgent CQC and NHS guidance, shockingly, this practice has continued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last week, The Telegraph reported that Sonia Deleon died, unresuscitated. Her family said she was given a DNR without them knowing and with her learning disabilities and schizophrenia stated as reasons. “Does the Prime Minister share my alarm about these cases, which should have no place in our care, and does he agree that they should be independently investigated?”

The Prime Minister replied: “I thank my honourable friend for raising this very sad case with me and I’m sure the whole House will be thinking of Sonia Deleon and her family.