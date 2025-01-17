Peterborough MP backs noisy firework ban with new bill in parliament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Private Member’s Bill is on its second reading stage.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes is supporting a new bill in parliament which would restrict the sale of loud fireworks to professionals.

Mr Pakes has been one of the MPs driving the tabling of the bill that would prevent members of the public from buying fireworks that make a sound of over 90 decibels.

Mr Pakes said: “Hundreds of residents have contacted me already about late night and nuisance fireworks. Living by Central Park I am well a of the problems myself as well.

MP Andrew Pakes has helped to back the bill.

“I’m really pleased to have such an early opportunity to sponsor a new Bill that will limit the noise levels and nuisance caused by the misuse of fireworks.

"This isn’t about stopping the big displays or the fun, it is about limiting the noise levels and better enforcement for private sales of fireworks.

“Many pet owners, parents and others have contacted me fed up with the late night issuance and bangs.

“I promised to follow up this campaign if elected to Parliament and I am putting the promise into action.”