Peterborough MEP describes being in Strasbourg during terror attack

Peterborough MEP Alex Mayer has described being in Strasbourg last night after a gunman opened fire in a Christmas market.

Three people were killed and 13 wounded, eight of them seriously, in the French city.

Police are continuing to hunt for the gunman.

The European Parliament is held once a month in Strasbourg instead of Brussels, and last night it went into lockdown with nobody allowed to leave.

The Labour MEP for the East of England said: “Firstly I checked my staff were safe. I could hear a lot of police sirens and then a helicopter overhead. We all followed police advice to stay indoors and away from windows.

“My thoughts are with the victims of the attack and their families and all our thanks go out to the emergency services who work so hard to keep us safe. Strasbourg is beautiful at this time of the year. Terrorists seek to divide us and make us afraid but they will never defeat our way of life.”