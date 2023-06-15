Peterborough Mayor to be re-sworn at next council meeting after being given wrong words at first ceremony

The new Mayor of Peterborough will have to be re-sworn at the next council meeting – after he was given the wrong words.

Long serving Liberal Democrat councillor Nick Sandford was elected and chosen as the new first citizen at a council meeting last month, with Peterborough First councillor Judy Fox chosen as Deputy Mayor.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Nick Sandford

However, a council spokesperson has confirmed cllrs Sandford and Fox will have to ‘revisit the office of acceptance’ after they ‘were supplied the wrong wording’ at the council meeting.

At the original meeting, as part of the ceremony, cllr Sandford said: “I, Nick Sandford, having been elected Mayor for the City of Peterborough, do hereby declare that I take the said Office upon myself, and will duly and faithfully fulfil the duties thereof according to the best of my judgement and ability.

“I undertake to be guided by the Members' Code of Conduct in the performance of my duties in that office.”

Cllr Fox said the same words, but with her name and role substituted.

The council spokesperson said the line “I undertake to be guided by the Members' Code of Conduct in the performance of my duties in that office” should not have been said.