News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Peterborough Mayor to be re-sworn at next council meeting after being given wrong words at first ceremony

Cllr Nick Sandford elected as Mayor of Peterborough at Town Hall meeting held last month
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST

The new Mayor of Peterborough will have to be re-sworn at the next council meeting – after he was given the wrong words.

Long serving Liberal Democrat councillor Nick Sandford was elected and chosen as the new first citizen at a council meeting last month, with Peterborough First councillor Judy Fox chosen as Deputy Mayor.

They were both sworn in at a Town Hall meeting on May 22.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Nick SandfordMayor of Peterborough Cllr Nick Sandford
Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Nick Sandford
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, a council spokesperson has confirmed cllrs Sandford and Fox will have to ‘revisit the office of acceptance’ after they ‘were supplied the wrong wording’ at the council meeting.

At the original meeting, as part of the ceremony, cllr Sandford said: “I, Nick Sandford, having been elected Mayor for the City of Peterborough, do hereby declare that I take the said Office upon myself, and will duly and faithfully fulfil the duties thereof according to the best of my judgement and ability.

“I undertake to be guided by the Members' Code of Conduct in the performance of my duties in that office.”

Cllr Fox said the same words, but with her name and role substituted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council spokesperson said the line “I undertake to be guided by the Members' Code of Conduct in the performance of my duties in that office” should not have been said.

At the next meeting, both Mayor and Deputy Mayor will read the correct words, and sign the declaration of office book.

Read More
Peterborough welcomes new Mayor with procession through city to Cathedral
Related topics:MayorPeterboroughTown HallDeputy Mayor