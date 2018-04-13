Peterborough market toilets to reopen after complaints from shoppers and traders

The toilets at Peterborough Market will reopen after complaints people had been urinating in waste areas of the area.

The closure of the toilets, located in the multi-storey car park next to the market, was announced in Peterborough City Council's budget in February.

The decision caused anger among shoppers and market traders alike, with the doors closing on the facilities at the end of March.

A petition with hundreds of signatures was handed to the council in an attempt to keep the toilets open.

Now the council has confirmed the loos will be open during market trading times.

A report from the authority said it would cost the council £275 per week.

The report said: "The market toilet facilities were closed. This has resulted in people urinating in the waste area of the market, several complaints being received, and a petition being brought to the council from market traders and members of the public."

