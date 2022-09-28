Market traders at the new outdoor Peterborough market.

The market on Bridge Street, together with the new Food Hall, is now fully operational- with the council stating that it is “trading well.”

The five outdoor traders in the outdoor wooden kiosks are:

- J.W Fruit and Veg Wholesale – Fruit and vegetables

- Dar Handbags – Bags, backpacks, suitcases, wallets, purses

Advertisement Hide Ad

- MM Fabrics and Accessories – African fabrics, clothing, jewellery and accessories

- Get The Game - Computer games and DVDs

With Coffee To Go, offering coffee, tea, sandwiches and snacks to open soon.

The wooden kiosks are now full, with several traders having access to more than one of the 12 spaces provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is, however, still looking for traders to run pop-up stalls for two or three days a week and during big events in the city. Anyone interested has been asked to email [email protected]

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet member for communications, culture and communities, said: “The outdoor market is now open for business and completes the relocation of the City Market.

“We wanted to start the market with a core offering with traders who we know are profitable. We could look at extending the wooden kiosks in the future and we will base this on the popularity of the pop-up market stalls - if they are successful and trading well, we could create additional wooden kiosks to make them permanent.

“The market and its traders are now in a much more prominent position in our city centre, close to local amenities and with new stalls and accommodation. Please make sure you take the time to stop and give them your support.”