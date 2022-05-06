Cllr Alan Dowson.

Councillor Dowson, who represents the Labour and Cooperative Party, was selected to become the next Mayor back in January but had to win his Fletton and Woodston seat in yesterday’s (May 5) local elections to take on the honour.

He did so by a margin of 68 ahead of Conservative candidate Andrew Willey. He did not attend the attend the count in person.

Cllr Dowson came to Peterborough in 1968 and has sat on the city council since May 2016.

Cllr Dowson currently sits on the Children and Education Scrutiny Committee, the Joint Health Scrutiny Committee, the Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee and also the Planning and Environmental Protection Committee where he also sits on the Appeals and Planning Review Committee.

The Mayor Making ceremony was originally scheduled for May 23 but has since been moved to a date yet to be confirmed.