The Labour Party leader in Peterborough has reacted after a councillor defected to join the Green Party.

Cllr Imtiaz Ali , who was elected as a Labour councillor for the Fletton and Woodston ward in 2021, said he was switching parties earlier this week.

He said he had been ‘deselected’ as a candidate following an interview ahead of the local elections, which are set to take place in May.

Cllr Ali with his fellow Green Party councillors

He said while his politics had not changed, they ‘no longer aligned’ with the Labour Party.

Today, cllr Shaz Nawaz, the leader of the Labour Party in Peterborough, wished cllr Ali the best for the future, and said: “The Labour party has a rigorous and robust selection process that is implemented by each regional office. This means that all sitting councillors who are looking to be re-elected and candidates wishing to represent the party in the local elections in May are interviewed by, in Peterborough's case, Labour East. Every councillor and candidate participates in a structured interview carried out by a panel of experienced members from across Labour's eastern region.

"The panel make their judgement based on the answers each interviewee provides. Whilst it is customary for the group leader and the whip to be informed of the outcome of each interview, we play no part in that process. We naturally ask for feedback to inform our training needs analysis locally although this does not mean any will be provided, certainly not immediately.

"In any event, every candidate and councillor has the right of appeal and councillor Imtiaz Ali chose not to exercise that right, choosing instead to move to the Green party. I know that I speak on behalf of every member of the Labour group in wishing Imtiaz well in his future endeavours.”

