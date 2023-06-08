Peterborough Hazara families head to Parliament as MP Paul Bristow raises concerns of genocide in Afghanistan

Families from the Hazara community in Afghanistan who are now living in Peterborough headed to Parliament this week as city MP Paul Bristow raised concerns over genocide in their native country.

Hazara is an ethnic minority group from Afghanistan, and they are currently being persecuted by the Taliban, with killings taking place, including in schools.

Mr Bristow hosted a debate in Westminster this week to discuss the issue, with some of the 140 Hazara families who live in Peterborough travelling to London to listen.

Kamila Mohammadi (23), a law graduate who was born in Afghanistan but grew up in Peterborough, said: “This debate was extraordinary and very significant for the British Hazara Community.

“The debate considered injustices that the Hazara community is facing in Afghanistan, especially now under the Taliban regime.

“The UK Parliament must responsible in delivering comprehensive responses, including justice for the victims and survivors, assistance with their needs, and ensure non-repetition of the atrocities in the future.

“Furthermore, the decades of Massacres and target killings of Hazaras is continuing, especially now under the Taliban regime, Hazaras are at much higher risk. Therefore, the

A Hazara woman (C) holds her child as she with others attend an event on International Women's Day in Bamiyan Province on March 8, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

government must consider the assessing the risk of genocide to the Hazara Community in Afghanistan (and Pakistan).”

Mr Bristow described the Hazara community in the city as ‘our neighbours, co-workers and friends’ and called for action to protect Hazara people in Afghanistan.

He said: “The Hazara are some of the most persecuted people in the world. In Afghanistan they face targeted killings, persecution and discrimination.

"We have around 140 families here in Peterborough. They are kind, hardworking and passionate people. As their MP it is only right I took this to Westminster.

"The fact so many from Peterborough came to watch the debate and my speech was amazing. This all started thanks to them.