Peterborough groups can bid for cash to make a difference in their community

Peterborough organisations which bring communities together are being invited to bid for cash.

The Peterborough Communities Fund is an exciting opportunity for people to make a real difference in their community. It is looking to fund projects that get people involved with their local areas, and bring communities together.

Cllr Irene Walsh launches the fund

The fund is being launched by the Peterborough Together Partnership, along with the council. It has been made possible thanks to a grant from Central Government as part of its Integrated Communities Strategy.

Grants of up to £20,000 are available to apply for from January 2019. There is no lower limit and smaller bids are welcome too.

Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities at Peterborough City Council, said: "You may only need a few hundred pounds for some equipment or training or significantly more to develop something bigger. We’d like to support new projects - or ones ready to expand - that will bring people from all communities together and will make a lasting difference."

Applications are invited from the voluntary, community and social enterprise sectors to deliver activity to benefit people living, working or studying in Peterborough. Joint bids from groups who want to bring communities together, and ideas with longevity and innovation are particularly welcome.

There is no deadline for applications. This is a rolling programme and grant applications can be completed at any time, subject to funding being available.

To apply, visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/communitiesfund to view the guidance notes, application form and frequently asked questions.