Peterborough Green Party selects election candidates

The Green Party has announced its future parliamentary candidates.

Following a ballot of local members Joseph Wells will contest the seat in Peterborough, while Nicola Day will contest the seat in North West Cambridgeshire for a second time having previously stood in the constituency in 2015.

The decision to choose candidates came six days before the sentencing of MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya for perverting the course of justice.

If the independent MP receives more than a year in prison on Tuesday, the seat will become vacant, triggering a by-election.

Mr Wells said: “I’ve lived in Peterborough my whole life, been educated at Peterborough schools and I work for a Peterborough business. I have seen how Peterborough has been repeatedly let down by its representatives in Westminster and I recognise the urgent need for change, and for a credible voice for our voters.

“I believe I will provide a strong voice for our city and ensure that everyone feels represented. As climate change continues to pose a dire threat to the planet we are in desperate need of representatives who will look to the future. Not just as far as the next election, but 25 years down the line to the next generation.

“A vote for the Green Party is a vote for protecting our people, our environment and our future.”

Other confirmed candidates for the Peterborough seat are: Paul Bristow (Conservatives), Beki Sellick (Liberal Democrats), John Whitby (UKIP) and Patrick O’Flynn (SDP). Labour has not yet selected its candidate after Ms Onasanya was expelled from the party following her conviction.