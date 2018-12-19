Peterborough families move into first batch of affordable homes under new social housing venture

Twenty-nine families have moved into brand new affordable homes just in time for Christmas.

Following a 10 month build by national homebuilders Countryside Properties, 10 three-bed and seven two-bed homes along with 12 one-bed apartments have been completed at Allport Close off Midland Road, West Town.

These are the first new affordable homes from Medesham Homes, a joint venture partnership between Peterborough City Council and local housing association Cross Keys Homes.

Drawing funds from the sale of former council-owned homes, Medesham Homes is a not-for-profit partnership focused on providing homes at affordable levels to help ease the demand on housing services across the city.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes and a board member of Medesham Homes, said: “To be able to move 29 families into these new homes in time for Christmas is a fantastic achievement for Medesham Homes, and being the first new development we have completed means that it is extra special.

“Affordable housing is desperately needed and we are determined to do all that we can to address the shortage of appropriate homes and help even more people in the city with future development schemes.”

Cllr Peter Hiller, council cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development and a Medesham Homes board member, added: “Many of these families are households who have found themselves homeless and have been living in temporary accommodation in our city. I am delighted we have been able to provide them with some stability and a front door of their own in time for Christmas.

“This is just the first wave of new homes that is planned through Medesham Homes, with more set to come in the New Year. This is a tremendous achievement for Medesham Homes and the city council.”

The homes will be managed by Cross Keys Homes.