Peterborough councillor misses 10 months of meetings

A Peterborough city councillor has missed 10 months of meetings.

Cllr Julia Davidson (Labour, Gunthorpe) has not attended a meeting since last March.

The PT understands Cllr Davidson’s absences are due to personal reasons which made it hard for her to attend the evening meetings, but councillors who do not attend are unable to vote on important issues such as the council’s budget.

Members have to turn up to one meeting in a six month period or could be made to quit, but council leader Cllr John Holdich has given her a six month extension.

Cllr Davidson had not responded to requests for comment at the time of going to press.