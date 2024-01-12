Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A contract with Serco to provide services on the council’s behalf will be ending in April, after agreement was reached between the two organisations.

The council has been reviewing its contracts and partnerships over the past two years to ensure the arrangements continue to meet its needs and are providing best value for residents. This was a key part of the council’s Improvement Plan and as it strives to achieve financial sustainability.

As part of this work, in the past year staff working in Property, Procurement and for Opportunity Peterborough have transferred to the council.

In recent months the council has also been in discussion with Serco about the services it provides on the council’s behalf. After a period of negotiation, agreement has been reached and the current contract will end in April.

Councillor John Howard, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Corporate Governance and Finance, thanked Serco for their work over the past 13 years – and sent a message to staff whose jobs have been affected. He said: “I would like to thank Serco for the services they have provided for the council and residents in the past 13 years.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming these staff to the council and we hope that the impact on them will be minimal. The main driver for this is not about reducing headcount, but to ensure all aspects of our services can be incorporated in our transformation journey which is a key part of our council achieving financial sustainability.”

Approximately 275 staff will transfer to the council and these staff are mainly in the areas of business support, customer services and shared transactional services such as revenue and benefits.

Currently the council and Serco are working towards a transfer date in early April.