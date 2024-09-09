Peterborough council rejects proposal to make Panthers speedway track 'an asset of community value'

Panthers team – which bought world class speedway to Peterborough – left homeless by plans for new development

A bid to try and save the East of England Showground to enable world class speedway to continue to race in Peterborough by making the track 'an Asset of Community Value’ has failed.

Orton Waterville Parish Council, alongside the Peterborough Panthers Speedway Supporters Club, submitted that the track should be made an Asset of Community Value (ACV) in spring this year.

Had the bid succeeded, the stadium would be given ACV status for five years, which can be considered when determining planning applications, including as a reason for refusing demolition.

Peterborough Panthers in action at their Showground home

Plans have been submitted for a new housing and leisure development to be built at the showground, which would leave the Panthers speedway team – which was home to some of the best riders in the world as they won national titles – homeless.

The plans include 1,500 homes and a £50 million leisure village on the 165 acre site Showground. The plans have been drawn up by the Showground promoters the AEPG (Asset Earning Power Group) which has been appointed by the land owners, the East of England Agricultural Society (EEAS), to secure a new use for the site, which the society says it no longer needs.

Demolition work has already started on the grandstand and track.

Along with the speedway, the venue was also the chosen place for many much-loved public events from Truckfest to the National Motorhome and Campervan Show.

"The manner in which fans have been treated is a disgrace”

However, Peterborough City Council have now contacted parish councillors to tell them that the application to grant ACV status has been rejected.

Orton Waterville councillor Julie Stevenson, who has campaigned to save the Panthers team, spoke of her anger after hearing the decision.

She said: “This submission was made by Orton Waterville Parish Council at the request of the Peterborough Panthers Speedway Supporters, a gesture of support the parish council made on behalf of the community.

"It is of huge regret that the future of speedway in Peterborough is so tied in with the development of the Showground and that EEAS and AEPG are determined to oversee the demise of a sport that is beloved by so many in the city.

"I hope that the situation the Panthers fans find themselves in won’t be repeated elsewhere.

"The manner in which they have been treated is a disgrace and pours shame our city. We knew it was unlikely that ACV status would be awarded given the circumstances.

"However, I hope the fans will take some comfort from knowing local councillors share their disappointment that this application has not been successful.”

“We understand that this outcome may be disappointing, but we want to assure you that this decision was made with the utmost care and consideration"

A spokesperson for AEPG said: “We received formal notification, together with a detailed rationale relating to the decision made by Peterborough City Council, on Friday, 30 August.

“We understand this was originally due to be decided on 21 July 2024, however, to ensure Peterborough City Council Property Department and Officers had a thorough and robust evaluation they undertook external independent legal advice which delayed the process until the final outcome was concluded on 30 August.

“Our understanding from the report we received is that the decision is based on a number of legal criteria that need to be met for an Asset of Community Value to be listed, in particular (but not exclusively) whether speedway is likely to return to the venue within 5 years. After taking full consideration of all submissions, the independent legal review concluded that that this was not likely, culminating in the rejection of the Asset of Community Value nomination.”

The letter to councillors from the council said: “We understand the significance of this establishment to you and the wider community, and we sincerely appreciate the effort and dedication you’ve shown in submitting this nomination.

“After a thorough and careful review, we have made our decision. We recognised that the Parish was indeed eligible to make this nomination, that The Speedway Tracks use was non-ancillary, and that it did further social interests. However, after considerable deliberation, we concluded that the evidence provided did not demonstrate that it is reasonable to believe the use could be reinstated within the next five years. This was a key factor in our decision-making process.

“We understand that this outcome may be disappointing, but we want to assure you that this decision was made with the utmost care and consideration. Please find enclosed the formal notification of the decision for your records.

“Additionally, we would like to inform you that the Parish is at liberty to submit a fresh nomination. However, please note that any new nomination will only be considered if it includes substantially different information than what was provided in the previous submission.”

A council meeting is scheduled to take place on October 15 to discuss the plans.

The development of the Showground is expected to cost £675 million and it should create 523 jobs during construction and 969 jobs on site and in the wider area after completion.

It has been claimed that the value to the city is put at £1.06 million per week in terms of goods and services provided.