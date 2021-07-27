Peterborough council recognised for supporting domestic abuse survivors

White Ribbon is a global campaign that encourages people, and especially men and boys, to individually and collectively take action and change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence.

To wear a white ribbon is to promise to never to commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.

An action plan has been developed and, as part of the commitments made by the council, ambassadors are being signed up to help carry the message further.

Former city council leader John Holdich raising the White Ribbon flag outside the Town Hall

The council raised a White Ribbon flag outside the Town Hall on White Ribbon Day last November to show its support for domestic abuse survivors.

Cllr John Howard, cabinet advisor for housing, culture and communities, said: “We’re proud to have received White Ribbon accreditation and join the call to end male violence against women and girls. By working together we can raise awareness, educate and campaign to prevent violence happening in the first place.”