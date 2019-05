Have your say

Labour took a seat in Ravensthorpe from the Conservatives.

Lucinda Robinson defeated Angie Fenner to give Labour a second seat in the ward, while the Tories now hold just one.

Lucinda Robinson (middle)

The seat was previously held by cabinet member for children’s services Sam Smith (Conservative) who was not seeking re-election.

Peter Chivall (Lib Dem) - 143

Angie Fenner (Conservative) - 940

Mark Perry (UKIP) - 325

Goran Radic (Green) - 114

Lucinda Robinson (Labour and Co-operative) - 1,044

Turnout: TBC