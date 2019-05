Have your say

For the second year in a row the Conservatives won a seat in Bretton from Labour.

Sitting councillor Stuart Martin, who first joined the council in 1988, was defeated by Chris Burbage by 22 votes.

Chris Burbage (left) defeated Stuart Martin

The Conservatives now hold two seats in the ward, while Labour hold one.

Chris Burbage (Conservative) - 705

Stuart Martin (Labour and Cooperative) - 683

Adam Peart (UKIP) - 330

Roger Stimson (Green) - 113

Rohan Wilson (Liberal Democrats) - 146

Turnout: 30.1%