Peterborough council elections 2019: Conservatives hold off former Vivacity chief executive in Hargate and Hempsted

The former chief executive of culture and leisure trust Vivacity narrowly failed to be elected in Hargate and Hempsted.

Liberal Democrat Kevin Tighe was 47 votes short of John Howard, the Conservative candidate.

John Howard celebrates

Mr Howard had replaced cabinet adviser for commercial strategy and investments Howard Fuller who was not seeking re-election.

The Conservatives hold all three seats in the ward.

Alexander Hall (Labour) - 203

John Howard (Conservative) - 450

David Stevenson (Green) - 89

Kevin Tighe (Lib Dem) - 403

Turnout: 24.4%