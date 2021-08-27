Peterborough Council deputy chief to retire

Wendi Ogle-Welbourn

After a 35 year career in local government, Wendi Ogle-Welbourn, who is also Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s Executive Director for People and Communities, will step down in January 2022.

The announcement is being made now to allow an ‘acting up’ arrangement covering both councils, to be agreed, and allow a proper hand over period.

Wendi’s permanent successor will then be appointed by the Leaders of the new political administrations in both Cambridgeshire County and Peterborough City Council’s and their new Chief Executives, who are expected to be in place by the end of the year.

Wendi began her career in Cambridgeshire in 1987 as a Residential Worker and went onto qualify as a Social Worker. After managing all the council’s family support and adolescent care services, she left in 2004 to head up Children’s Commissioning in Bedfordshire, before being appointed Director of Commissioning at Essex County Council. In 2012 she moved to Peterborough, and in 2017 took on the joint role across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough as the Exec Director of People and Communities

She said: “I have worked with the most fantastic people during my 35 years and lived the dream of being able to develop, support and manage services that make a real difference to the lives of others,” said Wendi.

Gillian Beasley, Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, said: “Leaders of both councils are united with me in paying tribute to Wendi’s service and considerable achievements. She has led her own department in an exemplary way, she has supported me as the Deputy Chief Executive of Peterborough City Council and been instrumental with Health colleagues in the development of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Integrated Care System.”