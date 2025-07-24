Peterborough City Council to reconsider school crossing patrol cuts following petition

A petition to reinstate school crossing patrols at four Peterborough primary schools will be reconsidered by the city council’s cabinet members.

Peterborough City Council made cuts to crossing patrols at primary schools in Eye, Old Fletton, Newark Hill and Werrington in a bid to save money, leaving lollipop men and women redundant.

The authority said it was “one of a number of difficult decisions” it had to make in order to balance the budget, but assured that crossings and or speed restrictions such as 20mph zones would be in place at each of the schools.

Werrington resident Nyree Ambarchian created a petition asking the council to re-examine the decision to cut the patrols and proposed the matter was put to a vote of the full council.

Councillors discussed the petition at a meeting on July 23 after it received 553 valid signatures.

Presenting the petition on behalf of Ms Ambarchian, Werrington mum Kerri Deboo told councillors: “This is not just about traffic. This is not just about budgets.

“This is about the safety of our children and the message this council is sending to families across Peterborough.

“If even one child is hurt because this protection was removed, we will all look back and ask was this worth it?”

Werrington ward councillor John Fox supported the petition and said that a child’s life was “worth far more than a budget cut.”

He added: “These patrols are not optional, they are essential. Crossing the road to school should not be a life or death decision.”

Cllr Christian Hogg, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, also supported the petition and said: “I absolutely thank the petition people for coming and giving us a shake, giving us a head wobble to say ‘what the hell are you doing?’ We need to look at this very carefully.”

Cabinet member for transport, Cllr Angus Ellis, defended the decision to cut the patrols and said it had “not been made lightly”.

He said the total money saved by making the cuts of £39,000 “might not sound a lot” but insisted that a number of smaller savings helped towards reducing a large budget deficit.

Cllr Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services, proposed a motion to put the decision back to the next available cabinet meeting so it could be re-examined “as quickly as possible”.

This motion was supported by all councillors.

Notably, the next cabinet meeting in August has been cancelled. The council explained that cabinet meetings are only held in August if ‘urgently needed’.

The next scheduled cabinet meeting is on September 23.

Reacting to the councillors’ support in bringing the decision back to cabinet, Ms Deboo told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “There were lots of positive and understanding comments from councillors across the board really.

“We just still need a bit more clarity about the mitigating factors that are going to be put into place and the timeliness of that really.

“We’re pleased that they took it seriously and understood the community’s concerns, they didn’t just brush it off.”