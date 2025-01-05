Peterborough City Council: Plans approved for new homes on village high street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved for two new homes on a village high street near the city.

Peterborough City Council’s planning committee made a decision on the plans on Tuesday, December 24, paving the way for two homes to be built in the existing grounds of 21 High Street, Maxey.

The site where the homes will be built is currently used as a garden and garage associated with the existing house.

Current view of proposed development site from the paddocks at the rear Photo: Tony Bhullar

The house at 21 High Street was once an outbuilding which formed part of the land surrounding number 25 High Street, a Grade II Listed building named The Laurels, which fronts the street.

However, these were separated in 1979 when the outbuilding was converted into a house.

In the proposals put forward to the council by applicant Tony Bhullar, it states: “The new dwellings have been designed to be in keeping with the local vernacular, both in terms of massing and scale in order to be subservient to the existing house and help to enhance its overall appearance.

“The palette of materials has been selected to complement the existing house and its village location.”

The application states that the development will ‘harmoniously integrate’ with its environment and there will be no adverse impacts upon neighbouring houses.

It aims to enhance and improve the appearance of the existing house by the replacement of the existing garage and former ruins.

The land beyond the site is used as a paddock, and is identified as open countryside, outside of the settlement boundary.

The development will include the demolition of the existing modern workshop and the conversion and extension of the existing triple garage building to form a house.

In terms of heritage impact, an assessment found that the buildings affected are historic but not designated heritage assets – and the most significant elements will be preserved and enhanced.

Planning permission was granted and development at the site must begin within three years.