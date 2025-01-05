Peterborough City Council: Plans approved for new homes on village high street

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 14:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Development at the site must begin within three years.

Plans have been approved for two new homes on a village high street near the city.

Peterborough City Council’s planning committee made a decision on the plans on Tuesday, December 24, paving the way for two homes to be built in the existing grounds of 21 High Street, Maxey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site where the homes will be built is currently used as a garden and garage associated with the existing house.

Current view of proposed development site from the paddocks at the rear Photo: Tony BhullarCurrent view of proposed development site from the paddocks at the rear Photo: Tony Bhullar
Current view of proposed development site from the paddocks at the rear Photo: Tony Bhullar

The house at 21 High Street was once an outbuilding which formed part of the land surrounding number 25 High Street, a Grade II Listed building named The Laurels, which fronts the street.

However, these were separated in 1979 when the outbuilding was converted into a house.

In the proposals put forward to the council by applicant Tony Bhullar, it states: “The new dwellings have been designed to be in keeping with the local vernacular, both in terms of massing and scale in order to be subservient to the existing house and help to enhance its overall appearance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The palette of materials has been selected to complement the existing house and its village location.”

The application states that the development will ‘harmoniously integrate’ with its environment and there will be no adverse impacts upon neighbouring houses.

It aims to enhance and improve the appearance of the existing house by the replacement of the existing garage and former ruins.

The land beyond the site is used as a paddock, and is identified as open countryside, outside of the settlement boundary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The development will include the demolition of the existing modern workshop and the conversion and extension of the existing triple garage building to form a house.

In terms of heritage impact, an assessment found that the buildings affected are historic but not designated heritage assets – and the most significant elements will be preserved and enhanced.

Planning permission was granted and development at the site must begin within three years.

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPlanning permission
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice