Peterborough City Council legal boss quits £120k-a-year role after just 15 months

Peterborough City Council’s director of legal and governance has resigned just over one year since taking up the significant role.

Neil McArthur is an experienced lawyer who joined Peterborough City Council in June 2024.

His role as the legal chief and monitoring officer, which has a salary range of £120,000 to £125,000 a year, involves reporting on matters believed to be illegal or amounting to maladministration, as well as being responsible for matters relating to the conduct of councillors and officers, and the operation of the council’s constitution.

He also leads on electoral services, democratic and constitutional services, and information governance.

Upon his appointment last year, Mr McArthur said: “I am looking forward to joining the team and to working with colleagues to build on all the progress that has been made as we meet the challenges ahead.”

Fifteen months later, Peterborough City Council confirmed that Mr McArthur announced his resignation and advised that he would be leaving the council at the end of October.

The authority’s chief executive, Matt Gladstone, said: “I’d like to thank Neil for his time working for Peterborough City Council and for the support and guidance he has provided on legal and constitutional matters.

“We are currently inviting expressions of interest for an acting up arrangement internally, whilst further consideration is given to how we make a permanent appointment.

“Neil remains in post until the end of October and will ensure a smooth handover with his successor.”

The role of monitoring officer is one of three statutory roles that any council must have, the others being chief executive and section 151 officer.

Mr McArthur previously held various local authority roles including head of legal and governance at Winchester City Council, head of commercial law at Sandwell Council and head of civil litigation and personal injury at Birmingham City Council.

He also served as head of companies and director of commercial and procurement at Nottingham City Council.

Peterborough City Council’s previous director of legal and governance Rochelle Tapping was dismissed in September 2023 after having been deemed to have failed her probation.