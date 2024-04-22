Peterborough City Council elections: Deadline to apply for free voter ID fast approaching

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone who doesn’t already have an accepted form of ID for the upcoming council elections in Peterborough is encouraged to apply now for free ID.

All voters in Peterborough will need to show photo ID to receive their ballot paper at the council elections on 2 May.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA driving licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Voters will need ID at this year's elections

Those without an accepted type of ID have until 5pm on 24 April to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate (VAC).

If you do not have any of the acceptable forms of photographic ID listed, you will be able to apply for a VAC online (via the Government's portal). You can also apply by post - visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/apply-for-a-voter-authority-certificate-by-post-if-youre-living-in-the-uk.

Mark Emson, Electoral Manager for Peterborough City Council, said: “It is vitally important that residents in Peterborough are ready to vote in the elections and we would strongly advise anyone who doesn’t have an accepted form of ID to apply for free voter ID now.”

Applicants must be registered to vote and will need to provide their date of birth, National Insurance number and a photograph.

Those that have an accepted form of ID already do not need to apply.