PETERBOROUGH CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Conservatives continue dominance in Eye, Thorney and Newborough

The Conservatives continue to hold all three seats in Eye, Thorney and Newborough after Richard Brown was re-elected.

He said: "I got the impression on the doorstep we would win comfortably so the result was no surprise to me

Richard Brown (left) celebrates

"Trying to sort out the litter is a priority, but for the moment I'm just so excited by the result."

Result:

Richard Andrew BROWN (Conservative) - 1,252

Christian DEFEO (Labour and Co-operative) - 666

Layton Mark MILLS (UKIP) - 214

Michael ALEXANDER (Green) - 105

Callum ROBERTSON (Liberal Democrat) - 70

Turnout: 32.65%