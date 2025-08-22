Peterborough City Council could spend £80,000 evaluating MPs’ proposal for council restructuring

A proposal put forward by two local MPs for council restructuring in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire could cost Peterborough City Council £80,000.

Local Government Reorganisation will take place in all two-tier council areas and in some adjoining unitary authority areas like Peterborough, replacing the current district, county and city councils with unitary councils.

It is believed these changes, which will come into effect from April 2028, will improve services, making them simpler and more efficient for residents and businesses.

All seven authorities and their leaders in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough worked collaboratively to identify three viable options for the restructure, but Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling put forward a fourth proposal of their own.

Peterborough City Council

Mr Pakes’ and Mr Carling’s proposal would see three new unitary councils formed across Cambridgeshire: one based on Greater Cambridge, one based on Greater Peterborough, and one based on rural Mid Cambridgeshire.

The two Labour MPs believe this option, which would see Peterborough merge with part of northern Huntingdonshire, would offer a “renewed focus on protecting what makes Peterborough great”.

Peterborough City Council confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it had already committed tens of thousands of pounds towards evaluating the MPs’ proposal.

Cllr Dennis Jones, Labour leader of the council, said: “Peterborough City Council is actively participating in the Local Government Reorganisation process, which includes evaluating the ‘Greater Peterborough’ proposal put forward by MPs Sam Carling and Andrew Pakes.

“So far, we have committed £30,000, of which £20,000 is for service demand and funding modelling, this work is currently being completed by Local Partnerships, and £10,000 is for additional analysis, which is being carried out by PwC.

“We anticipate a further £30,000 to £50,000 may be required if a full business case is to be completed.”

The city council said it would be looking to utilise grant funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to contribute towards these costs.

Mr Pakes said: “Ministers have made available funding to support councils in developing a case for change that works for them.

“The original options put forward by council bosses were bad for the city and failed to listen to government advice, so I am pleased we are not getting this right.

“I am committed to ensuring that all options are openly explored including the case for a strong, standalone council, and that local people’s voices remain at the heart of any future reforms.

“Our city’s future should never be decided behind closed doors, but through open dialogue and genuine consultation.”

The Peterborough MP said that the city risked being “lost” in a mega council and insisted that the restructuring was “not a one-size-fits-all approach that risks diluting Peterborough’s unique identity or weakening our public services”.

The ‘Greater Peterborough’ proposal received support from various group leaders at a full council meeting in Peterborough in July, including Liberal Democrat leader Cllr Christian Hogg who said it was his favourite option so far.

However, not all members supported the ‘Greater Peterborough’ proposal, with Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald labelling it “opportunistic” and “last minute”.

Mr Carling previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “This is a crucial opportunity to shape local government so that it works better for the people it serves – and I’ll keep pushing to ensure we get a model that delivers for Peterborough, North West Cambridgeshire, and our whole region.”

Mr Carling was approached for comment regarding the costs of evaluating the MPs’ proposal.

Proposed options for Local Government Reorganisation

Option A

Unitary 1 – Peterborough City Council, Huntingdonshire and Fenland District Councils along with County Council functions

Unitary 2 – Cambridge City Council, East Cambridgeshire and South Cambridgeshire District Councils along with County Council functions

Option B

Unitary 1 – Peterborough City Council, East Cambridgeshire, Fenland and Huntingdonshire District Councils along with County Council functions

Unitary 2 – Cambridge City Council and South Cambridgeshire District along with County Council functions

Option C

Unitary 1 – Peterborough City Council, East Cambridgeshire and Fenland District Councils along with County Council functions

Unitary 2 – Cambridge City Council, Huntingdonshire and South Cambridgeshire District Councils along with County Council functions

Mr Pakes’ and Mr Carling’s proposal

Unitary 1 – Peterborough, northern Huntingdonshire (Greater Peterborough)

Unitary 2 – Cambridge City, South Cambridgeshire (Greater Cambridge)

Unitary 3 – Southern Huntingdonshire, Fenland, East Cambridgeshire (Rural Mid-Cambridgeshire)