Peterborough city centre roadworks will last six months

Road works lasting six months to transform a Peterborough city centre street are set to begin.

Work to revamp Westgate into a more pedestrian-friendly, vibrant shopping street will start on 2 July and see the creation of a new traffic layout, a wider pavement along one side and upgraded lighting.

The Westgate project is the next jigsaw piece in the council’s public realm strategy that has so far transformed Bridge Street, Long Causeway, Cathedral Square, St John's Square, Cowgate, Wheelyard and Midgate.

The work is expected to take around six months to complete and will create a new-look shopping street with high quality paving that anchors North Westgate to the historic core of the city.

Councillor Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council's cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development, said: "The public realm projects have had a positive impact on the look and feel of our historic city centre and have helped to attract new visitors and more businesses which are choosing to make Peterborough home.

"Westgate is a key shopping street but it has needed upgrading for some time. The improvements will make it easier for pedestrians to access the shops and businesses here and enhance traffic flow right through to the city centre."

Whilst the work is being carried out, public access to businesses in Westgate will remain, but traffic access will be limited. Regular contact has been made with all businesses to determine their delivery requirements and this will continue throughout the scheme. Towards the end of the project a full closure of the street will be required to undertake surfacing operations but this will be well advertised and communicated to all businesses in advance.