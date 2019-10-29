Peterborough candidates make early pitch for votes as Commons agrees December General Election

The country is set to go to the polls on December 12 after a General Election was agreed by the House of Commons this evening (Tuesday).

MPs agreed by 438 votes to 20 to hold an election as the Brexit deadlock continues. The House of Lord’s will now vote on it tomorrow.

A polling station at the by-election in Peterborough earlier this year

An amendment to hold the election three days earlier was rejected.

For residents living in the Peterborough constituency this will be the second time they’ve had the chance to elect an MP following victory for Labour’s Lisa Forbes in June’s by-election.

The by-election had been called after former MP Fiona Onasanya was recalled by her constituents following her three month jail sentence for lying over speeding points.

Ms Forbes triumphed by 683 votes from Mike Greene of the Brexit Party after a closely fought and high profile campaign for the constituency which voted overwhelmingly to Leave the EU at the 2016 referendum.

Both candidates are set to run again, with Paul Bristow (Conservative) and Beki Sellick (Lib Dem) also selected by their parties to contest the seat.

More candidates will be chosen in the coming days, although it is unlikely there will be 15 like at the by-election when turnout was 48.4 per cent.

Ms Forbes tweeted: “Just voted for an election. Bring it on. 9 years of vicious cuts have left Peterborough behind. I’ll campaigning on a transformative agenda that protects our NHS, schools and public services from more Tory austerity. Let’s get Johnson out by Christmas and transform our country.”

Mr Bristow tweeted earlier today: “At the election, the choice in #Peterborough is between a failing Labour MP who has blocked Brexit at every turn and talks down our City, and a Conservative who will #getbrexitdone and has a vision for a confident and successful #Peterborough.”

Mr Greene said: “We are excited about the prospect of a General Election. We would prefer that government had delivered Brexit but in the absence of that it would be good to give the electorate a chance to refresh Westminster with MPs that represent constituents and who will deliver on Brexit.

“Peterborough has been poorly served by Lisa Forbes - she has voted against the 61 per cent of Peterborough constituents that voted to Leave.

“Peterborough is a Leave constituency that deserves a Leave MP and I believe that I am the best person to serve the people of Peterborough.

“We are ready.”

Ms Forbes has previously abstained on voting for an early election after Labour said it would not agree to it unless a no deal Brexit before polling day was ruled out, which happened earlier this week as an extension to Article 50 until the end of January was granted by the EU.

While Peterborough is expected to be one of the most closely contested constituencies in the country, the North West Cambridgeshire constituency, which includes large parts of Peterborough, is historically a safe Conservative seat.

Incumbent Shailesh Vara has held the seat since 2005 and last time won with 58.6 per cent of the vote.

Labour last week selected Peterborough city councillor Ed Murphy - who previously contested the Peterborough seat - to stand as its candidate.

The Brexit Party has chosen Liam Round to contest the seat.

In North East Cambridgeshire, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay (Conservative) is also defending a large majority.

It is a similar story for Tory MPs Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) and John Hayes (South Holland & The Deepings).

In Grantham and Stamford sitting MP Nick Boles has decided not to stand for re-election after quitting the Conservatives, while in Corby Conservative Tom Pursglove is defending a majority of less than 3,000.