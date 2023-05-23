Peterborough has been awarded millions of pounds to create new cycling routes in the city in a bid to get more people out of their cars and onto their bikes in the city.

The bid, made by the city council and combined authority to the government for just under £3 million, centred on plans for four projects aimed at encouraging cycling, wheeling and walking by creating new and/or improved infrastructure.

Most of the money will be spent on a new segregated cycling route including junction treatment and new road crossings In Thorpe Wood, but other schemes include improvements along Bourges Boulevard, and improved cycling infrastructure and junction upgrades on Oundle Road.

It is hoped the plans will encourage more people to cycle, rather than use the car

‘Investment in active travel acts as a catalyst for real change’

The funding came together after Peterborough City Council in conjunction with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority applied for funding as part of the government’s Active Travel Fund 4 initiative.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “Our joint commitment to safer and greener travel for all road users is recognised in this award and I can’t wait for the people of Peterborough to enjoy the benefits of healthier and often more enjoyable transport options.

"Investment in active travel acts as a catalyst for real change and this will allow the city greater flex to achieve its ambitions for good and sustainable growth.”

Councillor Marco Cereste, Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Planning, Housing and Transport, said: “I’m delighted that our joint bid has been successful and we can now look forward to these schemes being progressed. Each one will enhance our overall transport network and encourage more people to get cycling, walking and wheeling.

“We are fully committed to improving our transport network to help ensure we have the right infrastructure in place as our city continues to grow. Improving provision for cycling and walking also ties in with our key aim of reducing carbon emissions."

What cash will be spent on

The bid has now been approved and a as result, the following four projects can now be progressed:

1) Improved cycling infrastructure and junction upgrades on Oundle Road between Ham Lane and Lynchwood (£400K)

2) Improved cycling infrastructure and junction upgrades along Thorpe Road between Thorpe Meadows and Midland Road linking in with the proposed new rail station entrance (£300K)

3) Walking and cycling improvements along Bourges Boulevard / Lincoln Road between the city centre and Werrington (£286K)

4) A new segregated cycling route including junction treatment and new road crossings In Thorpe Wood (Thorpe Wood Cycleway Phase 3) (£2M)

Funding for the first three schemes is for design only, whilst the £2m for Thorpe Wood is extra funding (which takes the total budget to £3m) to complete the scheme’s design and then construction.