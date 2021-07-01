Peterborough area community housing project receives £5k funding

Dr Nik Johnson

The mayoral body’s Housing and Communities Committee gave approval to award the start-up grant funding to support the community-led housing projects.

The proposed land co-operative plans to bring together like-minded people in a community-led initiative, sharing time, skills and resources to build a carbon neutral, self-sustaining, open-source community at a location on the outskirts of Peterborough which is yet to be found.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “Awarding a start-up grant to Rebel Acres Intentional Community is fantastic news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m delighted that the request was received and we’ve agreed to support the kick-off of this project with start-up grant funding within weeks of me being elected as mayor.

“It’s important to push forward with support and funding for community-led housing projects like this, putting power in the hands of more people and communities to design, own and manage their own housing.