Peterborough area community housing project receives £5k funding
Rebel Acres Intentional Community have become the first community in the Peterborough area to receive a £5,000 Community Housing Start-up Grant Fund, plus any technical support they might need, following a request made to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.
The mayoral body’s Housing and Communities Committee gave approval to award the start-up grant funding to support the community-led housing projects.
The proposed land co-operative plans to bring together like-minded people in a community-led initiative, sharing time, skills and resources to build a carbon neutral, self-sustaining, open-source community at a location on the outskirts of Peterborough which is yet to be found.
Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “Awarding a start-up grant to Rebel Acres Intentional Community is fantastic news.
“I’m delighted that the request was received and we’ve agreed to support the kick-off of this project with start-up grant funding within weeks of me being elected as mayor.
“It’s important to push forward with support and funding for community-led housing projects like this, putting power in the hands of more people and communities to design, own and manage their own housing.
“Community-led housing is a key component of our strategy to provide access to affordable housing across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and we have a dedicated team helping to facilitate their establishment across the region. This model can work anywhere and we’re here to support communities in setting them up.”