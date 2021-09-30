Part of new 1,500 home development in Peterborough to be named after astronaut Tim Peake

Plans are moving forward for the Great Haddon development

The landmark Great Haddon development, which will be located off London Road (A15) between junctions 16 and 17 of the A1(M), is to be called Great Haddon Wood, and will be delivered by Vistry Partnerships and Vistry Housebuilding - both of which are part of Vistry Group – under Vistry brands Bovis Homes and Linden Homes.

Vistry Partnerships will provide approximately 500 of the homes within Great Haddon Wood at a site to be called Haddon Cross, while Vistry Housebuilding will build the remaining homes. The Bovis Homes development will be named Haddon Peake and the Linden Homes site will be called Haddon Green.

Sharon Warrington, customer service director for Vistry Partnerships East and West Midlands, put forward the winning names in a competition for employees run by the Vistry Group.

Sharon said: “I suggested Great Haddon Wood because I think the development’s name needs to be easily identifiable to people and it hints at the fact that there is a wooded area there. I chose the name Haddon Cross as a nod to the heritage of the historic settlement of Norman Cross nearby and Haddon Green to reflect that the area has lots of open green spaces.

“The reason for using the name Haddon Peake is slightly more unusual. The spacecraft that carried British astronaut Tim Peake to and from the International Space Station was exhibited three years ago at Peterborough Cathedral, so I referenced that event.

“I never normally win anything, so it was a lovely surprise to win the competition and to receive a beautiful Fortnum & Mason hamper.”

Peterborough City Council granted outline planning permission for a wider urban extension scheme on the land to the north of Norman Cross in 2018. Vistry Group is finalising its detailed plans for the first phases of Great Haddon Wood for submission to the council later this year.

Great Haddon Wood will include at least 240 affordable homes for local people through rent or shared ownership, with land also allocated for a new primary school, a sports facility, a local centre and a community facility.

Nic Chapman, sales and marketing director at Vistry East Midlands, said: “We are pleased to be able to give this flagship neighbourhood and our three sites within it a name each. The land is a short drive from the Vistry East Midlands offices so we thought it would be fitting to ask our employees to come up with the names.