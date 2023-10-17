Parish council near Peterborough calls emergency meeting over quarry plans
A parish council has called an emergency meeting over plans for a quarry near the village.
An emergency public meeting has been organised by Baston parish council near Market Deeping to discuss responses to plans to build a giant quarry on its doorstep complete with a full-size processing plant.
Multinational building materials company Cemex has formally applied to Lincolnshire County Council to create the 49-hectare quarry on the Thetford Farm Estate to the immediate north-east of Baston, as a replacement for its established quarry in West Deeping five miles away which is said to be nearing exhaustion.
Local MPS, district and county councillors and officers, representatives of neighbouring parish councils, planning and environment experts and other civic representatives have been invited to attend the meeting, which is taking place on Thursday (October 19) along with residents of Baston and neighbouring villages.
Among the major concerns that are being raised are the impact of the resulting air pollution on health, the impact of more than 150 heavy lorry movements a day on the A15 which also passes through neighbouring Langtoft and Thurlby villages, the proximity of the quarry and new access road to homes and the resulting noise levels.
There are also fears that heavy lorries from the quarry will also use unsuitable country lanes.
The public meeting will take place at Baston Village Hall in Main Street, Baston from 7pm.
For more information about the plans, search for PL/0070/23 on the Lincolnshire County Council planning portal