The show will be presented by Fiona Bruce and first available to view at 8pm on Thursday evening.

The panel for Question Time, which will be streamed live from Peterborough on Thursday (January 18) has been confirmed.

Sitting on the panel of the BBC’s leading political debate show will be Bim Afomali, Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden and Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Emily Thornberry Labour MP for Islington South and Finsbury and former member of the Shadow Cabinet, Hashi Mohamed- a barrister, author and broadcaster and Kate McCann- a political journalist and current political editor of Times Radio.

The location of the show has only been revealed to those that have been selected to appear in the studio audience but the broadcast will be available live on BBC iPlayer from 8pm with the show appearing on BBC One at 10:40pm following the news.