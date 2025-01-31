Opposing View: So many missed opportunities

The Werrington Fields saga is still rumbling on but should have been settled years ago

Finally, Peterborough city councillors were expected to decide on the Werrington Fields saga, which has gone on for almost five years, writes ​Mohammed Farooq, Peterborough First Group Leader.

But at the eleventh hour, in the light of new information, this decision was postponed again.

When it comes to Werrington Fields, there is one thing that has always remained constant, the relentless campaigning, advocacy and fighting for the residents and children of Werrington by my colleagues Cllrs John and Judy Fox for many years, and more recently by new councillor Sarah Hillier. These Werrington councillors have always argued for a compromise, the safeguarding of children at the school while, at the same time, allowing local residents to enjoy the green space. They have been told one thing after another, but they never gave up fighting. What is also clear is that this has taken too long to resolve, the issue being thrown back and forth to the Department for Education (DfE), endless negotiations with the Academy and meetings with the residents without any result. The specs have been changing too.

This should have been resolved at least four years ago at the very outset. Now the council finds itself in this very difficult position. A ‘Tenancy at Will’ was awarded in September 2023 (by the then Conservative administration) and now a lease agreement by the Labour administration (the decision has been called in).

We all know the best solution for Werrington Fields is a compromise on the green spaces. A school cannot flourish without the backing of the local community and a community is never complete without a successful school at its heart.

On a different topic, but equally significant, we are pleased to see the huge response to the recent budget consultation, which has ensured the future of the Lido, at least for now. We at Peterborough First fiercely opposed it being closed and we thank residents for their efforts. The response from residents was an emphatic no to the Labour administration’s proposals not only to close the Lido but also increase council tax by 10% and close other community centres

The Lido is not only an iconic historic landmark, but it is also the only swimming pool in the city. When Peterborough First was in administration we were putting together a plan to deliver a 50m pool, able to train Olympic swimmers and attract people from far afield, in the process becoming self-sufficient. It is astonishing that a city the size of Peterborough does not have a swimming pool of its own. By remodelling the Lido, learning from many successful examples elsewhere, we can also make this unique facility self-sufficient. It is a tremendous community asset and should never ever be under threat of closure again; future generations would never forgive us.

We at Peterborough First are also very much against the proposal to close most of our libraries which provide a valuable service to residents, not to mention improving literacy among our children. We feel this is a missed opportunity by the Labour administration as libraries could be repurposed into community hubs where books, IT facilities and many other community services could be delivered by the council and volunteers.

Along with council officers and community leaders, I attended the recent launch of Peterborough Cathedral in Crisis, a campaign which I believe has already raised nearly £100,000. However, I do hope the Church of England takes note and makes a generous contribution from its own funds to recognise the goodwill of those who have dipped into their pockets despite facing their own cost of living crisis.

And last, but not least, the city council’s Local Plan is progressing and soon residents will be asked for their opinions. Although we are all in favour of encouraging growth for our city it must be at a sustainable pace with services such as doctors, schools and roads delivered in a timely manner, green spaces protected, and leisure facilities provided.