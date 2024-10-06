Opposing View: Former leader of Peterborough First group says "It was a privilege to make political history"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I should start this week’s column with a thank you. You may be aware I have stepped down as the leader of Peterborough First, writes cllr Chris Harper.

The tributes have been so heartening. Thank you. It means so much – people are far quicker to talk about the negative than the positive and this often frames our media and indeed our roles as councillors.

It’s not been an easy decision, but it’s based on how far we have come and what we have achieved in the past few years, and the demands of the role.

As we are now the council’s official opposition and the second largest group, this comes with extra responsibilities and extra time required.

I am thankful to Cllr John Fox who invited me to join what was Werrington First when I left the Conservatives. Together, we decided on the new name of Peterborough First.

Of course, you should always expect the unexpected in politics, and we could never have foreseen what happened last year when many other highly experienced councillors decided to also join our ranks.

Our time running the administration was too short as we had started to make progress in some key areas for the city, but alas, the local elections in May elevated the Labour Party group to higher numbers and they decided to become the new minority administration.

It was a privilege to make political history and I look back knowing we can hold our heads up high for how we conducted ourselves, and what was clear from the results at the local elections, that voters liked our way of working.

We hope that continues into the local elections in 2026 where we hope to grow further and offer the people of Peterborough the service we know it needs from a group that puts its citizens before politics.

Politics is always about what’s next, and of course many will ask who the new leader may be? We will announce this soon enough, the group is currently seeking nominations which will then go to a vote at our next group meeting.

What’s important to know is that our group of 14 councillors are experienced former cabinet members, committee chairs, and above all local champions in their ward so I’m very confident that whoever that person may be, our next group leader will be very capable and will have my full support.

The talk nationally and seemingly locally too is about ‘tough decisions’ and this is true. Finances aren’t in a great place, but we should never forget there is a clear difference between a tough decision and a bad decision. Sometimes a bad decision is hidden under the guise of a tough decision, but politics is about choices.

Even with tough decisions, there are choices within them. My colleagues and I will always support good decisions, but equally we are elected to speak out and challenge where necessary. Politics will always have a purpose until there are no choices left, and locally we will see, as we are already witnessing nationally, that despite some of the attempts to hide behind making tough decisions, there are still choices that can be made.

Council life will continue to keep me busy, being the chair of the planning and environmental committee in our growing city mean this role demands ever more time. I will also be joining the corporate parenting committee which focuses on one of our most important contributions as a council, overseeing the provisions for young people in care. And of course, above all I will continue to passionately serve my ward Stanground South and continue in all my volunteering roles.

Be assured that I’m not going anywhere, you’ve put your faith in me to serve you and I will continue to do so. The future of Peterborough First is in safe hands as we enter the next chapter working together to ensure we continue to serve you and always put the people before politics.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​