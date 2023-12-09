Opinion: Working for a better Peterborough

It is clear that the challenges facing Peterborough's public health and healthcare systems are complex and multifaceted, writes ​Cllr Ishfaq Hussain, shadow cabinet member for adult social care and public health.

​Funding is of course a key issue, with the city receiving less per head in the public health grant than it should, based on need. This equates to underfunding of approximately £4m, which is a significant obstacle to addressing high levels of health inequality in the city.

I have recently written to the Public Health Minister to request an increase in funding for Peterborough, and I hope that the new administration will continue to prioritise this issue.

Getting additional beds for the hospital, supported by our MPs Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara, is truly a positive step. But the challenge will be handling a surge in demand at A&E during the winter months.

​Cllr Ishfaq Hussain, shadow cabinet member for adult social care and public health

To add to those concerns is the hypocrisy of some councillors in the Council chamber. I have seen first-hand how they have treated the public with a lack of respect. I have also seen how opposition councillors and the current administration have downplayed the importance of protecting Peterborough's motorists from the possible introduction of an Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). They voted against my motion to rule it out for good earlier in July this year.

The then opposition councillors, including the now Deputy Leader, accused me of electioneering, wasting council time by bringing forward motions which there was no need for. Comments like “we should leave options open and we shouldn’t tie Officers’ hands” were also heard from Labour and Liberal councillors.

Accusing the Conservatives of being divisive, while all we were doing is actually putting Peterborough’s residents first. Following months of denial from opposition groups including a coalition photo with a banner stating there will be no ULEZ, they have since signed up to the Combined Authority Mayors Local Transport Plan. As a result the new Leader has left the door open for ULEZ to come forward in the future.

This week, Labour councillors are bringing forward a similar motion, less than six months from my original motion, in an attempt to cover the mistake of not supporting and critiquing a Conservative motion asking to rule out ULEZ. Will we hear the same objections this time? I doubt it. If that isn’t electioneering or playing politics, I don’t know what is. This also means that our neighbours in Huntingdon and St Ives are now at the Labour Mayor’s mercy, as they have no say if the Mayor or the county council decides to implement ULEZ charging in their towns. Just remember, these road road charging schemes are the national policy of Labour, Liberals and the Greens. I would say to the Peterborough First group “you may think the Peterborough public are naive but please don’t think they are stupid”.

“A lie can fly halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on” said Mark Twain. That quote is also relevant to events happening thousands of miles away in Gaza. I struggle to watch the videos and listen to the stories of the innocent Palestinian women and children being killed in their thousands as the collective punishment for the terrible events of October 7th.

One of the most important things to me is the well-being and mental health of Peterborough residents. So it would be remiss of me not to say that I have spoken to many local people recently who are traumatised and suffering from mental health issues over what is happening in the Middle East at the moment. Many families who I know are affected by this terrible tragedy.

When our children are impacted by the events they witnessed on social media and cannot express an opinion. When teachers are not allowed to discuss in a fair manner the events around the world. When people feel they have to suppress expressions of humanity or calls for peace, then these are definitely troubling times we live in.I must also say that I have a newfound respect for our MP Paul Bristow, who called for a ceasefire and lost his job as a Parliamentary Private Secretary as a result of doing so. He has my unwavering support because he’s prepared to stand up for the views of many Peterborough residents on the conflict in Gaza.

It is important that we prioritise the health and well-being of our residents, and we should not be swayed by short-sighted politicians who put their own personal agendas first over the needs of the community.

We must never underestimate the mental health of our local residents and I shall continue to do all I can as the Shadow Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Mental Health to improve people’s lives. I am committed to helping my city, and I will continue to advocate for the resources and support that Peterborough needs to address its challenges.