Opinion: Why the Combined authority is failing us

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) has been issued with a ‘best value notice’.

This means the Government is concerned that they are unable to deliver a service that is best value to taxpayers and they must work with civil servants to provide assurances of improvement.

It comes after numerous failed bids and millions of tax payers money wasted.

One recent example was the Green Homes Grant that the CPCA returned to Government due to its inability to deliver the project.

£55 Million (that’s £7 million more than we have just won for Peterborough) could have been spent on improving the energy efficiency of homes across our city. However, the combined authority’s inability to deliver this project means a squandered opportunity.

The mayor Nik Johnson, who is sadly on medical leave, is to blame.

Around 40 officers have left during his time in charge, as well as the former CEO Eileen Milner, who left her £200,000 + role after just 10 months.

Adding to all this, and to bolster his popularity, he has recently introduced Cambridgeshire’s first ever Mayoral Tax Precept. A brand new tax.

The fact that he is doing this during a period when government are concerned about his ability to deliver beggars belief.

It seems the Mayor is good at just one thing, apologising.

They have been forced into numerous embarrassing situations. Relaunching a bus strategy consultation after uploading the wrong documents online, not to mention numerous committees meeting to approve work that has astonishingly already been started, or in some cases, already finished.

Comments from external auditors and a whistleblowing enquiry add to the gloomy state of affairs.

Ernst and Young stated there were “significant weaknesses” in their audit comments and said without “appropriate leadership capacity... there is significant doubt” the authority can carry out its duties.

It’s clear the CPCA is a failing authority. The question is where do they go from here?

The likely but unfortunate result could be government intervention.

No one wants this to happen. Local government is a crucial part of our system, but the fact is the Mayor is failing the people of Peterborough.

They are responsible for a range of vital services for people and businesses.

Much has been said about Peterborough City Council over the last few years. But they have made some tremendous strides, and I am proud of what we have achieved together, most recently our bid to build a brand new Station Quarter.

