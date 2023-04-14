Opinion: Why a constructive relationship is needed

​Peterborough’s Station Quarter redevelopment area

Local elections are only a few weeks away. They are hugely important to Peterborough and to the progress we are making.

The elections will not change the occupant of Number 10, or who runs Whitehall, but they could change who runs our City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have a constructive relationship with the Conservative led administration at Peterborough City Council. This needs to continue.

Peterborough needs positive, ambitious Conservative Councillors that share my vision, and who are optimistic for the future of our City.

The alternative is a coalition of chaos.

An alliance of Greens, Lib Dems and a Corbynite Labour Party that will simply not work. They threaten the progress we have made over the past few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough deserves better than that. Our local Conservative council is doing better than that.

Peterborough is rising up the national leader boards. For example, we are now climbing national school leader boards.

There has been over £100 million capital investment in Peterborough.

£36 million for our brand-new state of the art University which will attract high skilled jobs. This is part of my plan to create a high skill, high wage economy in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have secured £23 million to regenerate our city centre which will include a new pedestrian bridge over the River Nene to the Embankment.

We also have a new NHS Community Diagnostic Centre coming. This will cut waiting times, speed up diagnosis’ and ultimately save lives. This is part of a plan to cut waiting lists across the country.

The £48 million to redevelop the Station Quarter was a huge win for Peterborough. This has been talked about for years but we now have the money to get spades in the ground.

All of this was achieved because I could work alongside the Leader of the Council and the Conservative administration at the Town Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are always tirelessly campaigning and lobbying for Peterborough, putting our vision to Government.

Peterborough City Council has attracted many companies to invest here. It’s because there is a plan, centred around ambition and regeneration – and backed by government money.

Just last week the Prime Minister visited. I took him to Perkins Engines.

He got to see the progress we are making. He is just as excited about our future as I am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am proud of my track record over the past few years as your MP. This would not have been achieved without a good relationship with the local council.

We need Conservative councillors at the Town Hall, who will work with me. Good times are coming back to Peterborough.