Opinion: Ukraine will prevail – freedom will win

Vilgil on Cathedral Square to mark a year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

​The nation fell silent at 11 am, as we paused to stand together with our Ukrainian friends, just as we have done at every stage in their continuing fight for freedom.

Peterborough held a poignant vigil in Cathedral Square, which I was privileged to attend, along with the service held in the Cathedral.

Hundreds of people gathered to remember all of those who have lost their lives in the year since Putin began his horrific, illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Putin must fail in this act of aggression. The people of Ukraine will prevail. They have proven themselves to be far tougher and resilient than anyone could have imagined.

Ukraine has not just survived over the last 12 months - they have claimed some significant and heroic victories on the battlefield over an overwhelming army.

The UK has stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine from the onset, we must continue to provide vital resources to Ukraine for as long as it needs them.

These are just some examples of the support we have given so far:

£292 billion in Russian reserves and assets have been frozen.

£1.5 billion in economic and humanitarian help to protect the most vulnerable has been given.

11 million medical items sent.

More than 3 million pieces of military equipment sent.

217,000 visas issued on the Ukraine Visa Scheme.

1,200 individuals have been sanctioned.

11,000 Ukrainian personnel have been trained in the UK.But we won’t stop here.

The people of Peterborough came together during the pandemic in an amazing way and they have come together to help again now - as we always do.

From churches to charities and supermarkets to local business people, I have heard numerous inspirational stories about local people doing their bit to support those who need it most in Ukraine.

Many residents have welcomed refugees from this conflict into their homes with open arms, been involved in sending lorries full of aid over to Ukraine or donated what they could to local schemes and charities.

I am proud of Peterborough, we are a caring city, we have shown this time and time again and our kindness never ceases to amaze me.

The UK is leading the way in supporting Ukraine. During the first few months of the conflict we were the quickest to react and provided crucial support to Ukraine to make sure it was equipped to repel the initial Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has made clear his thanks and appreciation for the support Britain has given Ukraine throughout the conflict and reiterated that recently when he addressed both Houses in Parliament.