A number of parents have raised with me Relationships, Health and Sex Education (RHSE) in some Peterborough schools.

These concerns are not in relation to LGBTQ+ rights and I am sure everyone agrees whatever is taught in schools, it should be age appropriate.

Certainly in other parts of the country a number of very valid concerns have been expressed around what is known as ‘gender theory.’

All schools in Peterborough should be following the guidelines laid out by the Prime Minister, says Peterborough MP Paul Bristow (image: Getty).

This has prompted the Prime Minister to publish new guidance for schools around transgender pupils and the teaching of this aspect of sex education.

It seems bizarre to have to write this - but schools should not be socially transitioning children (allowing them to change pronouns, names and uniforms) without parental consent.

They must reach out to parents at the earliest opportunity if they suspect a child is questioning their gender.

‘Schools should take a slow, precautious approach’

Headteachers can refuse to allow a child to change uniform and, or name if they believe this could impact the well-being of other students.

Students and teachers will no longer be forced to use a transitioning student's new name and pronouns if they do not feel comfortable doing so.

Students who question their identity will not be allowed to participate in competitive sports in a different gender to ensure safety and fairness for everyone.

The new guidelines set out by the Prime Minister are replacing previous guidance from bodies such as Stonewall.

This is because it was felt the previous guidance failed to mention the importance of parents within their policies.

Parents should not be kept in the dark about welfare issues concerning their children, nor should they be blind to what is being taught in the classroom. As a father to two young daughters, this seems to be common sense. But I know some disagree.

Guidance from Stonewall suggests ‘two-year-olds can recognise if they are transgender, and that children should be able to choose to access whichever changing rooms and bathrooms that best reflect their gender.

Moreover, on school trips children should be able to choose which accommodation they stay in - meaning biological boys can use girls bathrooms, changing rooms and stay in the same overnight accommodation on trips. This is clearly inappropriate for a school setting.

That is why the Prime Minister is right to offer this guidance to schools in order to ensure that safeguarding is the number one priority.

Evidence shows children with neurodiverse conditions such as autism - and others who struggle with their mental health - are the most likely to question their gender.

It is important that schools take a slow, precautious approach. Young people should not be rushed into making irreversible changes that they will then later regret.