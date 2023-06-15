Paul Bristow MP with councillors Jackie Allen and Shabina Qayyum with residents of Varity House.

​Last week I visited Varity House in Fengate to meet with residents. I was joined by local councillor Jackie Allen and others. We were all appalled with conditions residents are putting up with.

One of the major concerns was damp and mould.

This is extremely dangerous for anyone suffering with respiratory conditions like asthma – especially young children.

Following the tragic death of a young child in Rochdale as a result of mould, the Government announced it would implement new rules known as “Awaab’s Law”.

The law requires social housing providers to deal with reported damp and mould within certain time limits.

I believe this protection should also apply to tenants like those in Varity House.

We must ensure that tragic cases like this never happen again.

Furthermore, I was shocked to learn that that residents are being persecuted by a parking regime that would embarrass a military dictatorship.

Parking tickets were placed on their car every day for weeks on end. Permits were not issued to these residents. They were penalised every day for simply parking in their own space.

Residents were also told visitors were no longer welcome.

This is shocking. All residents should have the right for family and friends to visit, and it is vital for some who rely on support and childcare.

I also understand that some residents face the prospect of county court judgements and bills for hundreds of pounds. Again - all this for simply parking their cars in their own spaces. This is grossly unfair.

The property management company should act in good faith and cancel all outstanding parking fines for residents and visitors who have received these unjust penalties.

Residents told me that the management team at Varity House have failed to respond to their concerns on numerous occasions.

Failing to attend to overflowing guttering has led to flooding in some flats. There has been a reduction in bins leading to an overflow of litter strewn all over the car park.

One resident with mobility issues even told me that the lifts were out of order for a prolonged period of time making it very difficult for her to get to her flat on the top floor.

Enough is enough! The management company, freeholders’ agents and the freeholders are letting these people down. I have written to them highlighting these issues and asked for them to take swift action to resolve them.

They have since responded and outlined plans to address the problems the residents highlighted to me.

I am pleased there is now hope for the conditions at the site to improve and that the management team have agreed to meet with me at the earliest opportunity.

These people deserve better.