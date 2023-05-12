Opinion: It is still time for change

Local election count 2023 at Peterborough Town Hall. Bretton is won by Labour's Richard Strangward

Peterborough voters, all one in three of them (at best!) appear loyal to the person if not the party.

That speaks volumes for good ward councillors whose efforts were recognised on polling day. Congratulations to them, irrespective of their political hue.

The Conservatives will no doubt clutch at the straws provided by their double success in Park ward.

If just one had remained with Labour, as seemed likely until close to the declaration, very little would have changed in Peterborough.

If we look a little closer, Labour lost two experienced councillors in Park in the shape of Shaz Nawaz, our former group leader, and Ikra Yasin in very quick succession, just weeks from polling day.

I take my hat off to our candidates for stepping in at such short notice knowing it was a ‘big ask’ for anyone to fill their shoes at such short notice.

This isn’t to take anything away from the Conservative opposition and I send them congratulations on their election success. But it did bring our own campaigning into sharp focus.

What did we do well and what can, and will, we do better next time around? Sometimes, we must learn from our harshest lessons.

And learn we will.

For me, leading the Labour group campaign from late February, I have needed to learn very quickly ‘on the job’. Whilst Park was a blow, I also take great comfort that Labour came a creditable second in seats that don’t traditionally vote Labour.

The electorate have told us in both our target and non- target wards (this time around) that it really is time for change. This clear message, combined with a complete review of our election strategy will lead us to do things differently in the year ahead.

Why? Because the Labour party, locally and nationally, owe it to the people of Peterborough and the country to listen to what has been said. It is a clear message. It is a consistent message and we have heard it and will respond accordingly.

Well done to all those who enjoyed success on polling day. But I don’t like losing, not one little bit.

Not because of ego, we all have egos, but because my colleagues and I want to get it right for you, the voters, the ones who turn out and share our desire to change things for the better.

Next year, there will be a General Election. The Conservative government may cling on for as long as they can and wait until the autumn. They will certainly want to see if the local elections are as bad as they have been nationally this year.

Peterborough has been the straw they have clutched in their headlines. They will not have that opportunity in a year’s time.

With a strong campaign, a first-class parliamentary candidate in situ, a strong and visible local councillor presence and equally strong candidates challenging this lacklustre government and administration, we will affect the change that Peterborough needs and wants.

The foundations are being laid for an exciting year.

