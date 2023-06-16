Opinion: Going from strength to strength

Councillor Heather Skibsted who was re-elected last month

​What does this really mean? As a newly elected Green councillor who joined the Green group in July 2022 ( I was elected as a Labour councillor in 2019) my experience in the Green Party has been the exact opposite.

I defected from the Labour party after I was suspended in 2021. No reason was given for my suspension, and I was kept in the dark for 16 months with no updates or information. This involved being shut out from meetings and decision making processes while continuing to be obliged to follow the whip. It felt like a form of bullying.

I applied to and joined the Green Party after realising that the principles of this party resonated more fully with those I have always held, such as democracy and fairness. The difference in culture was tangible. I have had a very warm welcome from my colleagues and experienced more support and teamwork in this party than at any other time in my political career, which started in 2017.

The positive results we have had recently at the May elections speaks for themselves. As Greens, we work together and discuss and support one another with decision making and campaigning. I am certain that this has a huge part to play in my re-election this year with a much-improved majority.

Robust discussions and disagreement are all part of political life and these happen in all groups. My experience is that the Peterborough Green party has a good working relationship internally in our group, and also with the other political groups on the council.

We work together to make good decisions for the residents of Peterborough and oppose those that will make people’s lives more difficult. That must always be the primary goal.

With that in mind, I am delighted that Nicola Day will be chairing the PCC Climate Change and Environment Committee this year. This will involve a group of councillors, co-opted members and youth councillors asking questions on a variety of reports.

These will include the council carbon management action plan, a report on biodiversity projects taking place in the area. A report on the Eco-Homes project, which will look at creating a flagship development of highly energy efficient homes and the retrofitting of older homes.

The committee will also explore how the council can adapt to extreme changes in weather, such as flooding and heatwaves. They will also report on the local cycling and walking infrastructure plan.

Peterborough Green Cllr Kirsty Knight was shortlisted in the 2023 Eastern Regional Green party annual awards in both the “best campaign manager” and “best election day operations” categories.

Kirsty was announced as runner up in the later category. I won the “most inspiring campaign” award.

Cllr Knight said “It has been hugely gratifying to be recognised for our campaigning efforts.