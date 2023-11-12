Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​This was the first time in over 70 years it wasn’t the Queen’s Speech and His Majesty started with a touching tribute. He acknowledged the "legacy of service and devotion to this country" shown by his "beloved mother, the late Queen".

This tradition, dating back hundreds of years can sometimes come across as obscure. For example, an MP is held ‘hostage’ at Buckingham Palace for the duration to ensure the safe return of the Monarch.

The Yeoman Guards will also search the Place of Westminster before the King’s arrival to ensure there is no gunpowder in the building, or a plot against him.

King Charles III sits besides Queen Camilla during the State Opening of Parliament. (Getty Images)

Something some may think an out of touch ritual. But I think this is a truly British one.

When it comes to these sort of spectacles and traditions there is no one that does it as well as the British. But amongst all of the grandeur and opulence of regal robes and sparkling jewels, this event is actually extremely important.

It is not all about the Monarch - as MPs are summoned to the Lords by Black Rod, the door is slammed in her face. This is to symbolise the independence of the House from the Monarchy. Ultimately though, this speech is about what is most important to the people of the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister set out five priorities for the Government earlier this year:

Halving inflation after the pandemic and the current war in Ukraine is at the heart of the Government’s plan to relieve pressures during the cost of living crisis.

Making sure national debt falls will also secure the future of public services and free up capital spending.

Growing the economy will create better skilled jobs and increase opportunities across the country.

Cutting NHS waiting lists will ensure everyone gets the care they deserve quickly.

Passing new laws will stop small boats crossing the Channel illegally, whilst processing Asylum claims abroad will deter illegal smuggling gangs exploiting those most vulnerable.

It sets out a clear choice. A plan for the future and for change with the Prime Minister, or meaningless slogans, no detail, and quite frankly boredom from Sir Keir Starmer.

The King’s speech reminds us that while a Government may change, the Monarchy remains a stable and enduring institution. An institution steeped in our history connecting our past to our present.

